Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

