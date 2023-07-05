Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,814,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,026,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

