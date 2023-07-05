Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Cut by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Activity

Target Price Performance

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

