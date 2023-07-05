Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,619 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

