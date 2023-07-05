Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 23,500 SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOUN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.88.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 820,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 820,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,143. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

