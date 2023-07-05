WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $367.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.00.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Old Dominion Freight Line
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.