WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $367.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.