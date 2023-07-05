WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $367.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

