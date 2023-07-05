Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 265 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

NYSE HD opened at $310.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.23 and a 200-day moving average of $302.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

