John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 108,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 120,062 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $11.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

