John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 108,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 120,062 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $11.78.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.