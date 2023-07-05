Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.272 dividend. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 40.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

