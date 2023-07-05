Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expands By 40.0%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

