SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 81,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 95,092 shares.The stock last traded at $30.60 and had previously closed at $30.51.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $697.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

