Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,250,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 14,167,211 shares.The stock last traded at $1.69 and had previously closed at $1.56.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

