ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 95,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 29,975 shares.The stock last traded at $46.08 and had previously closed at $45.62.

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Articles

