Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.77

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 1176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

