fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 7.8% Higher

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24. 6,377,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,226,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
