Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 33,546 shares.The stock last traded at $80.48 and had previously closed at $81.03.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7,528.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,816,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635,258 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,347,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,223,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

