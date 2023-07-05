Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 33,546 shares.The stock last traded at $80.48 and had previously closed at $81.03.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
