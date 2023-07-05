Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $137.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.22). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

