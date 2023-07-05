Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ebara Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EBCOY opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Ebara has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $26.66.

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

