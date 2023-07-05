Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ebara Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EBCOY opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Ebara has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $26.66.
About Ebara
