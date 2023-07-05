Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 111,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 117,396 shares.The stock last traded at $12.17 and had previously closed at $11.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $382.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at $420,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

