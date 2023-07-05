SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 143,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 89,034 shares.The stock last traded at $71.88 and had previously closed at $71.65.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after acquiring an additional 154,016 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,491,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

