CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in June

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,396,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 2,001,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.1 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
CPAMF stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.60.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.