Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.53

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.53 and last traded at $57.44, with a volume of 253176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.