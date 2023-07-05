Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.20

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 25307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

ERO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 1,531.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

