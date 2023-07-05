US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 344,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 358,113 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $50.10.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
