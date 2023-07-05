US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 344,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 358,113 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $50.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 273,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 243,475 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,792,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $3,757,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $2,830,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.