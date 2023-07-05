US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.11

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.11 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 173370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.