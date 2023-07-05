Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRLU. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRLU opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Israel Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47.

Israel Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

