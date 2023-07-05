Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAK. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Braskem stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $3,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,004.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 116,168 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

