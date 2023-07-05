NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $410.74

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $410.74 and last traded at $410.72, with a volume of 24068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $402.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NewMarket Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.38.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The business had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in NewMarket by 2,825.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NewMarket by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

