Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Grows By 40.3%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 285,081 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 156,624 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

CIK stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

