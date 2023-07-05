Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 154,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ILAG opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Intelligent Living Application Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $26.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Living Application Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.27% of Intelligent Living Application Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

