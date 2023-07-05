Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitesco Stock Performance

MITI opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Mitesco has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

