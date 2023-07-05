First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of FMY opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.19.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
