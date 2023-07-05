First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMY opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.19.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

