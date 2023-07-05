Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 685,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter worth $375,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Waterdrop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Waterdrop Price Performance

Shares of WDH opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

