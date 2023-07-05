Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 104,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Heart Test Laboratories by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 129,204 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HSCS stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Heart Test Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.