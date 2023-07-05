Avestar Capital LLC Has $212,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

