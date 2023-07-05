Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.7 %

SONY stock opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

