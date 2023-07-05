WBH Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Insider Activity

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $310.97 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

About Accenture



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

