McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.