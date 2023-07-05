Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,396 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,100,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,444,000 after purchasing an additional 666,763 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,356,000 after purchasing an additional 442,162 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 346,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5,235.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 310,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.