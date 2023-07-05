Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

