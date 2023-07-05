Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

