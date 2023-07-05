Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

