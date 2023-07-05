Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 29 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $782.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $701.90 and a 200 day moving average of $656.79. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.63 and a 12-month high of $795.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

