Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $434.01 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

