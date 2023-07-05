Stonegate Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.8 %

EXC opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

