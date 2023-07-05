Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 281 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

