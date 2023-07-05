Sweat Economy Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $34.54 million and $804,519.28 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,636,848,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

