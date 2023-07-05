Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,018,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 332,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,756,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 172,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.