Sapphire Price Tops $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $32.01 million and approximately $923.85 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.41 or 0.06286875 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00041764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,394,972,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,374,384,605 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

