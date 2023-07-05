Wanchain Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $42.99 million and $20.20 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00041764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,772,394 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

